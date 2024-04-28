Suburban Chicago man charged with allegedly slashing another with knife during argument

LAKE COUNTY, Ill, (CBS) — A man will appear in court Sunday after being arrested and charged with allegedly slashing another man with a knife during an argument in Gages Lake.

Anthony E. Osmena, 23, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated battery in a public way, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 9:20 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a hospital and met with medical staff about a Round Lake Beach man, 24, who was brought into the emergency room in critical condition.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was in a car with Osmena when they started arguing. The cause of the argument is unknown.

The driver of the car pulled over in the area of Eastwood Avenue and Chippewa Road to drop Osmena off.

The victim and Osmena both exited the vehicle and continued arguing when Osmena allegedly produced a knife and slashed the victim's stomach open. The wound was so severe that part of the victim's intestinal tract fell out of the slash wound, the office said.

The driver of the car immediately drove the victim to the hospital, where he remains hospitalized. His condition was said to be improving.

Osmena was later identified as the suspect and arrested at his home.

He remains held at the Lake County Jail pending his first court appearance Sunday morning.