Suburban Chicago man accused of bilking woman $147,000 for repair work never done

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Lake County man is accused of bilking a woman out of money for home repairs, but he never did the work.

The victim said she hired Arturo Hernandez-Uribe to install new windows, a septic tank, and a garage door - among other repair projects.

It was supposed to be done two years ago. In all, she paid him $147,000.

Investigators said bank records show he deposited the money but none of the repairs were made.