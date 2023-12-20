Watch CBS News
Local News

Suburban Chicago man sentenced in 2nd murder-for-hire plot

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Suburban Chicago man sentenced in 2nd murder-for-hire plot
Suburban Chicago man sentenced in 2nd murder-for-hire plot 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former suburban Chicago school bus driver has been sentenced in a second murder-for-hire plot.

The Will County State's Attorney said 44-year-old Christian Shepherd from Ottawa was sentenced to 74 years in prison.

He was convicted of trying to hire a fellow inmate to murder a victim he was charged with sexually assaulting as well as others.

Shepherd was previously sentenced to 76 years for trying to hire a second inmate to kill the initial first victims and the first hitman.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 4:49 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.