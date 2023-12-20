Suburban Chicago man sentenced in 2nd murder-for-hire plot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former suburban Chicago school bus driver has been sentenced in a second murder-for-hire plot.
The Will County State's Attorney said 44-year-old Christian Shepherd from Ottawa was sentenced to 74 years in prison.
He was convicted of trying to hire a fellow inmate to murder a victim he was charged with sexually assaulting as well as others.
Shepherd was previously sentenced to 76 years for trying to hire a second inmate to kill the initial first victims and the first hitman.
