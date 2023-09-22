Suburban Chicago liquor store has sold multimillion-dollar winning lottery tickets twice

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're looking for a lottery win, a far northwest suburban liquor store may be the place to boost your odds.

The owner of Shar's Armanetti Fine Wines and Spirits, at 222 W. Main St. in Carpentersville, now calls it "the lucky store." This week, one of its regular customers won $3 million on a scratch-off ticket.

This week, one of its regular customers spent $30 on Titanium Black 7s instant tickets, and won $3 million. The store owner, Dhiren Patel, said she thanked him right away.

She scratched the ticket right in front of me after purchasing it and I witnessed the shocked look on her face," Patel said in a news release from the Illinois Lottery. "She then came over closer to me and excitedly said 'Pinch me, I need to make sure this is real! I won a big amount - thank you, thank you!' It's so exciting when the big wins go to our regular, local customers."

This was the second multimillion-dollar scratch-off ticket sold at the very same liquor store. In March 2020, another customer won $6 million.

The owner also gets a $30,000 bonus, which he says will go to store improvements and his kids' college funds.