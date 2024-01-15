Suburban Chicago students focus on legislative action to celebrate MLK Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban organization is making sure its kids know the meaning behind Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us what Jack and Jill of America South Suburban Chicago chapter is celebrating on Monday.

Deborah Harris is talking about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Kids of all ages who are a part of the Jack and Jill of America South suburban Chicago Chapter celebrated Dr. King at Parker Junior High School.

"It's actually a part of our national program. So chapters all across America in Jack in Jill are having these types of celebrations," said Jack and Jill's Deborah Harris.

Every year since 1976, the organization has honored Dr. King on January 15.

They've been hosting the celebration in Flossmoor for the past three years. This year they're focusing on four legislative initiatives.

"Voter awareness, affirmative action, mental health awareness, and the Crown Act," said Leslie Levy, Martin Luther King Day of Service Secretary and Chair.

Topics like the Crown Act, which prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle were split up into workshops.

Preschool and kindergarteners expressed their feelings.

Third and fourth graders talked about building stronger hearts and minds and high schoolers were being prepped for college admissions.

"So those of you who have already applied to college, what are some of the things you thought about doing or you did on your applications that you think sort of make you stand out a little bit," asked ccccccc

On a table are toiletries and haircare products geared to African American children. These students will package 300 bags, which will be distributed to the Boys and Girls Club of Ford Heights."

"We are there regularly. They know us and I'm proud of the work that we do there. We've built a very good relationship with the club," Harris said.

The organization's mission is to nurture the next generation of African American leaders.

"We think it's critically important that we continue to reinforce the principles of Dr. King. So as we model good citizenship and good behavior, we also want to teach our children how important that is in the world as they go forth and making a difference," Levy said.

The organization will also donate food to the Bloom Township Food Pantry as part of the MLK Day celebration.