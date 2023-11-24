Suburban Chicago homicide suspect arrested in DeKalb, Illinois after fleeing police

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A homicide suspect was in police custody Friday, two days after he fled from officers in Aurora and made it all the way to DeKalb.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aurora police detectives located a homicide suspect in a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora. Officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver sped off and led Aurora police on a pursuit.

The pursuit was late terminated, and the driver found in DeKalb through other investigative means, Aurora police said. The driver was taken into custody by DeKalb police.

The driver – Derrick Jordan, 47, of Aurora – was charged by the Kane County State's Attorney's office with two counts of first-degree murder, one county of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Aurora police said Jordan is charged in the murder of Martin Pegues, also of Aurora, but did not provide other details.