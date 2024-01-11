Suburban Chicago high school wrestler fights in federal court to get back on the mat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A west suburban high school wrestler was granted a life-changing opportunity to return to the mat Thursday night after sitting out all season.

Harrison Konder, who was born deaf, took his fight to compete all the way to federal court where on Thursday a judge granted an emergency motion.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has the details from the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

There were happy tears in court Thursday. The Illinois High School Association had barred Harrison Konder from competing after his transfer from Downers Grove North to Montini Catholic High School for his senior year.

But Konder said his disability is the only reason he had changed schools. And now it's keeping him from pursuing his passion.

When Harrison Konder discovered wrestling as a kid, his mom tells me it was the first time he felt "normal."

"He's like 'Oh my gosh I'm just like every other kid out here without my hearing aid.' He absolutely loves it," said Amanda Konder, Harrison's mom.

And he's really good.

Wrestling for the Downers Grove North Trojan, Konder has racked up an impressive 84-11 record and three trips to state.

But when Konder, who is hearing impaired, had surgery after being born deaf, he struggled academically, his counselor said a smaller school would be a better fit for his disability.

So, he transferred to Montini Catholic High School in Lombard for his senior year.

"Medical professionals said change schools and that's what he did. Solely for the betterment of his education. And as a result, the IHSA punished him."

Attorney Jacie Zolna explained that IHSA ruled that the high school senior was not eligible to wrestle under their transfer rules which...

"Prevent coaches from poaching students from other schools," Zolna said.

But in court on Thursday, an attorney for the IHSA stated that there were no allegations of recruitment but said Downers Grove North didn't have a sufficient opportunity to address Konder's learning issues.

While that and other issues are debated in court, the family requested an emergency order that would allow the state title contender to take the mat in the meantime — starting with a match Thursday night at St. Pat's High School.

Arguing his potential to compete in college was at stake.

"If he was denied today, his wrestling career would have effectively been over," Zolna said.

Swayed by their arguments, the judge agreed to let Konder weigh in and compete.

"It is completely life-changing for him, yes," said Amanda Konder.

An IHSA spokesperson declined to comment citing pending litigation. The case will be back in court at the end of the month.

Community High School District 99 sent CBS 2 this statement:

The Illinois High School Association governs the eligibility of student athletes through its process and makes all decisions regarding eligibility. Decisions regarding a student's eligibility are made by IHSA, District 99 has no oversight over the decision, nor is there a process for us to overturn or reverse an IHSA decision.



We support all students and respect a family's decision to send their student to a school that best suits their educational needs. When families request to transfer their student out of our school, we complete required paperwork in an honest and transparent manner. The administration has not protested any appeal or decision by the IHSA in regard to any transfer.