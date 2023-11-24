Suburban Chicago beating, home invasion leads to arrest of 2 men

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were behind bars after allegedly beating a man, and then breaking into an apartment in Naperville.

It happened early Thursday morning at an apartment complex on West Jefferson Avenue. Police said Daggio Castillo, 22, and Jeremy Gundlach, 21, attacked a man outside and injured him so severely that he will likely need surgery.

The duo then kicked down a door to a nearby apartment and threatened the person inside before running. They were arrested a short time later and were charged with felony battery and home invasion.