Former suburban Chicago high school hockey player sues over bullying and sexual harassment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The father of a former Providence Catholic High School hockey player is suing the school in New Lenox, claiming his son's team repeatedly bullied and sexually harassed him.

The lawsuit, filed in Will County, claims the abuse went on for five months starting in August 2022, before his son tried to take his own life.

The boy's father claims his son reported the bullying to his school counselor, the head dean, and an assistant coach. His parents also claimed they filed more than 50 complaints with the school about the bullying, but were told the other students were only "chirping," and none of the students who bullied their son were suspended or expelled.

Since the boy attempted suicide in December 2022, he continues to receive mental health treatment, according to the lawsuit.

Neither the boy nor his father is identified in the complaint.

The lawsuit was filed against the school as well as the Joliet Diocese and several school administrators, and seeks $1 million in damages.

The school and diocese did not immediately respond to requests for comment.