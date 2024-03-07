Watch CBS News
Local News

Suburban boys basketball team gets ready to make history

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Suburban boys basketball team heads to state
Suburban boys basketball team heads to state 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big send-off on Thursday for a suburban boys basketball team.

The Palatine Pirates are headed to the state tournament for the first time ever.

The team bus pulled out of Palatine High School around noon Thursday with a police escort.

Community members and kids from neighboring schools gathered to cheer on the team as Palatine headed off to make history.

Palatine takes on Normal in the state tournament on Friday afternoon in Champaign.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 5:26 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.