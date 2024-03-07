Suburban boys basketball team gets ready to make history

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big send-off on Thursday for a suburban boys basketball team.

The Palatine Pirates are headed to the state tournament for the first time ever.

The team bus pulled out of Palatine High School around noon Thursday with a police escort.

Community members and kids from neighboring schools gathered to cheer on the team as Palatine headed off to make history.

Palatine takes on Normal in the state tournament on Friday afternoon in Champaign.