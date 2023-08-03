Some suburban BMO banks restrict access as FBI hunts for robbers dubbed 'Bundled Bandits'

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI has released surveillance video from multiple cameras showing bank robbers in action in the suburbs.

The thieves have hit at least six BMO branches in less than two months – and have prompted a $20,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

Meanwhile, as CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Wednesday night, the financial giant is quietly taking action to keep the bad guys - and customers - out of their banks.

The bank robbers have been dubbed the "Bundled Bandits" – getting that name because they are covered from head to toe.

"Masks up to their eyes, gloves on – sometimes light, sometimes dark - even the shoes and socks," said FBI Chicago Special Agent Siobhan Johnson, "you can't see a bit of their bodies – and that's why we said, 'Bundled Bandits.'"

A BMO branch in Woodridge was the latest target. Two bandits were seen going to the front door on Friday.

FBI investigators believe the suspects shattered the locked door, but fled and didn't enter the bank.

The pair is believed to be responsible for at least five other suburban bank robberies since mid-June – and the cases are becoming more violent.

"These individuals will come into a bank once a week or once every two weeks, and while they're doing that, they might jump on counters," Johnson said. "They'll bring semiautomatic weapons with extended magazines. They'll demand money, and then they'll flee the scene."

Not on the FBI's list of banks that were targeted is a bank branch in Hoffman Estates where Russ Fierce has been banking for 35 years. On Friday, when he went to cash a check, the door was locked.

Fierce was told he needed an appointment, or to visit the drive-through teller.

Perlman: "Did they tell you why they wouldn't let you inside?"

Fierce: "Security – primarily for employee safety, and to a lesser degree, customer safety."

A sign is on the door at the Hoffman Estates BMO branch asking for customers to use the drive-up or to wait.

Fierce said customers could have used heads-up.

"It's all been kept quiet," he said. "They could have emailed us or texted us. But no, nothing."

Leaders with BMO stress the banks are open. Tellers tell us they are offering controlled access to the banks.

We checked the BMO website, and many locations are still listed as full-service branches.

In the meantime, the FBI says you should not be surprised to see security changes at nearby branches.

"I think a lot of bank branches are really upping their security right now, because when you see that consistent pattern, you start to think you're going to be next," said Johnson.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest.

In response to our questions about whether the branch closures are connected to the FBI investigation, BMO leaders told us they cannot comment on security – only saying employee and customer safety is their top priority.

BMO released the following bullet-point statement: