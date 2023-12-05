Watch CBS News
Study: 30% of 2015 CPS grads finish their degree in 4 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new study is raising concerns about how prepared Chicago Public School students are for college.

According to a new study from the University of Chicago, just 30% percent of CPS graduates from 2015 finished their degree in four years.

While it's an improvement from years past it is still well below the national average of 47%.

The six-year completion rate jumps to 51%.

The report found young Black men were least likely to finish in four years. White and Asian Americans had the highest completion rates. 

First published on December 5, 2023 / 6:21 PM CST

