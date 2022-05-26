Students walk out of classrooms to protest mass shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students across the country left their classrooms today -- to demand action on gun violence.

These walkouts are intended to force lawmakers to protect them from school shootings like the one this week in Uvalde, Texas.

In Oxford, Michigan -- the site of another deadly school shooting less than six months ago -- students formed a large "U" on the football field to honor Uvalde, Texas.

Many organizers are calling for background checks and stricter gun laws.

"Please, just protect the kids. Our lives are more valuable than a gun," said organizer Joy Block.

The student led demonstration March For Our Lives which took place after the massacre in Parkland, Florida, will once again happen on June 11th in Washington D.C.

Together, we rose up 4 years ago. 1 million of us demanded change. We built a movement. We voted for new leaders.



Text MARCH to 954-954 to RSVP and learn more. pic.twitter.com/XsfbXBQWei — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 25, 2022