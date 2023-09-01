South Elgin High School teens identified in Bartlett crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The South Elgin High School community is in mourning after losing two students in a car crash Thursday as the identities of the two girls were released.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports that police said they believe the four girls in that car failed to yield, making a left turn when the dump truck hit them.

South Elgin High School lost two of their own in that crash. Throughout the day, neighbors dropped off flowers and paid their respects.

"The community loves them. They're there for them. This is not going to be forgotten for years, you know? So they'll be going to be taken care of. Their children will never be forgotten."

Debbie Farsalas is just one of the many putting down flowers at this fresh memorial, remembering Kammora Campbell, a 17-year-old student at South Elgin High School from Bartlett.

And Talulay Henry, a 16-year-old student at the same school from Elgin. Both died in the horrifying crash at the intersection minutes before the first school bell Thursday.

They were in a Honda Civic when they collided with a dump trunk.

The driver and another passenger, both girls who attend South Elgin, were taken to the hospital but survived the crash. One of the girls had to be airlifted to a second hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a family member told CBS 2 that two girls in the car are related, but no additional details exist.

The driver of the dump truck survived.

Over at the school, students began to create their own memorial just outside the football field. There is a game Friday night where students plan to wear red, green, and yellow in honor of their classmates.