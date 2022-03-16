Students at Homewood-Flossmoor stage walkout after claims of sexual assault, harassment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of students in South Suburban Flossmoor walked out of their classrooms Thursday morning.
Students at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School voiced their concern over alleged sexual assault and harassment between classmates.
We're told school administrators know about the accusations and are investigating.
