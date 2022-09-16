Student found with pellet gun at Barrington High school; causes brief lockdown

Student in custody after being found with pellet gun at Barrington High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brief lockdown Friday morning at Barrington High School in the northwest suburbs.

The superintendent there tells us students reported that they saw another student carrying a gun in one of the bathrooms at the school.

The incident happened right before school started.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school administrators put the school on full lockdown.

The school's resource officer immediately responded and found the student was carrying a pellet gun underneath his clothing and was taken into custody.

Classes have since resumed.