Student critically hurt following hit-and-run outside high school on Chicago's Far South Side

Car sought in hit-and-run that left student critically hurt outside Fenger High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are also looking for this car they say was involved in a hit and run that seriously injured a student outside Fenger High School on Monday

The crash happened as classes were letting out.

Investigators say the driver of a black Chevy Monte Carlo struck the teen as he crossed the street near 112th and Wallace and left the scene without stopping to render aid.

The victim's family has identified him as 15-year-old Maari Robinson.

He's in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital.

His loved ones are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.