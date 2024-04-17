Watch CBS News
Local News

Student critically hurt following hit-and-run outside high school on Chicago's Far South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Car sought in hit-and-run that left student critically hurt outside Fenger High School
Car sought in hit-and-run that left student critically hurt outside Fenger High School 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are also looking for this car they say was involved in a hit and run that seriously injured a student outside Fenger High School on Monday

The crash happened as classes were letting out.

Investigators say the driver of a black Chevy Monte Carlo struck the teen as he crossed the street near 112th and Wallace and left the scene without stopping to render aid.

The victim's family has identified him as 15-year-old Maari Robinson. 

He's in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital.

His loved ones are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 7:57 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.