10-year-old student brings gun to elementary school in Richton Park, prompting lockdown

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 10-year-old fourth grader took a gun to school in south suburban Richton Park on Thursday, the school district and police said.

A letter was sent home to parents about the incident at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, at 5030 Imperial Dr. in Richton Park.

Elementary School District 159 Supt. Dr. Tiffany Brunson wrote that a staff member saw the student with the gun and quickly recovered the weapon. The school was placed on lockdown, and Richton Park police were notified.

During the lockdown, police checked and cleared school grounds, classrooms, restrooms, and hallways, Brunson wrote. All doors were locked, an account was taken of all students, and no one was allowed into or out of the building.

The 10-year-old who brought the gun was taken into custody, and the lockdown was later lifted.

Richton Park police said the child is the daughter of a Cook County Corrections officer. The corrections officer is also now in custody, police said.

Brunson wrote that the situation may have frightened children, and advised parents to discuss the incident with their children - and to talk with the school district if further emotional support is needed.