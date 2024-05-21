Strong to severe storms Tuesday night in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Strong storms are on the way for the Chicago area.

Tuesday's high temperatures will be near 89 degrees.

The Chicago area is under a level three threat for storms. Severe weather is expected between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. with damaging winds and brief tornados possible.

Damaging winds could reach 40 miles per hour Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms clear and temperatures cool Wednesday as highs return to the 70s.