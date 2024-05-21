Watch CBS News
Strong to severe storms Tuesday night in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Strong storms are on the way for the Chicago area. 

Tuesday's high temperatures will be near 89 degrees.

The Chicago area is under a level three threat for storms.  Severe weather is expected between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. with damaging winds and brief tornados possible. 

Damaging winds could reach 40 miles per hour Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. 

Storms clear and temperatures cool Wednesday as highs return to the 70s.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 5:12 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

