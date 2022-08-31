String of carjackings in Park Manor prompt police alert

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are warning residents in the Park Manor neighborhood about two carjackings Tuesday.

Police said two to three men approached a victim standing outside a car, showed a gun and demand the car.

The carjackings took place at 71st Street and King Drive at 1 a.m. and again at 74th Street and Wabash Avenue at 6 p.m.

In July alone, Chicago had 166 carjackings.