String of carjackings in Park Manor prompt police alert

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are warning residents in the Park Manor neighborhood about two carjackings Tuesday. 

Police said two to three men approached a victim standing outside a car, showed a gun and demand the car.

The carjackings took place at 71st Street and King Drive at 1 a.m.  and again at 74th Street and Wabash Avenue at 6 p.m.

In July alone, Chicago had 166 carjackings.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 5:45 AM

