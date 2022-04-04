String of car thefts in Grand Crossing prompts police warning
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning about a series of car thefts in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The victims parked their cars on the street and when they returned, the vehicles were gone.
The thefts happened between March 16 and March 28 at various times of the day. The incident took place at the following locations:
- 6100 Block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on March 16 at 11:50 a.m.
- 6200 Block of South Indiana Ave., on March 19 at 4 p.m.
- 6400 Block of South Calumet Ave., on March 22 at 10 a.m.
- 6200 Block of South Indiana Ave., on March 28 at 10:40 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.