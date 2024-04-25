String of armed robberies reported in downtown Chicago overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A string of armed robberies was reported in downtown Chicago overnight.

There were a total of eight victims in four separate, similar, incidents all just minutes apart.

The first incident took place at 12:25 a.m. Fairbanks Court and Ohio Street in Streeterville. Police said a 66-year-old woman was walking when two men walked up with handguns.

One of the offenders fired shots. The other dragged the woman into the street while trying to steal her belongings.

She was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she's expected to recover from her physical injuries.

Two minutes later, near Clark and Polk street, a man and woman were approached by two men with handguns demanding property.

The woman was hit with the gun, and the would-be robbers took off with nothing.

Three minutes later, two adults were walking near Randolph Street and Columbus Drive when two men hopped out of an SUV with handguns and demanded property.

One of the victims was hit with a handgun across the face. The other was not hurt, but was robbed of her belongings.

The most recent incident was just before 1 a.m. at Wacker Drive and Michigan Avenue. Three people were walking when two men hopped out of a car with handguns.

Two were injured and taken to Northwestern Hospital. The third victim was not hurt.

At this time police said no one is in custody.

Police have not connected these incidents.