Chicago First Alert Weather: Stretch of sunshine continues

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chilly but with more sunshine for this Friday. The weekend brings more sun and a slow warmup. 

Warmer than average weather next week as highs reach the low to mid-60s. 

There are no major rains in the forecast either, it will be a quiet seven-day period. 

TODAY: CHILLY SUNSHINE & BREEZY HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: STARRY SKY, CHILLY LOW: 31

TOMORROW: BRIGHT & COOL HIGH: 50

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 4:35 AM CST

