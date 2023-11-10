Chicago First Alert Weather: Stretch of sunshine continues

CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chilly but with more sunshine for this Friday. The weekend brings more sun and a slow warmup.

CBS News Chicago

Warmer than average weather next week as highs reach the low to mid-60s.

CBS News Chicago

There are no major rains in the forecast either, it will be a quiet seven-day period.

TODAY: CHILLY SUNSHINE & BREEZY HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: STARRY SKY, CHILLY LOW: 31

TOMORROW: BRIGHT & COOL HIGH: 50

CBS News Chicago