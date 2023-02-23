Streetscape Improvement Program coming to Belmont Cragin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stretch of Fullerton in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood is about to get a makeover.
A new streetscape improvement program will be announced at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
The improvements include a pedestrian island, high visibility crosswalks, new sidewalks, pavement patching, new street lighting, and parkway trees.
You'll see the work on Fullerton between Narragansett and Lockwood Avenues.
