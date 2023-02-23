Watch CBS News
Local News

Streetscape Improvement Program coming to Belmont Cragin

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Belmont Cragin to receive improvements through streetscape program
Belmont Cragin to receive improvements through streetscape program 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stretch of Fullerton in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood is about to get a makeover.

A new streetscape improvement program will be announced at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The improvements include a pedestrian island, high visibility crosswalks, new sidewalks, pavement patching, new street lighting, and parkway trees.

You'll see the work on Fullerton between Narragansett and Lockwood Avenues.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 8:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.