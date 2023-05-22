Watch CBS News
"Streets of Bronzeville" app helps visitors tour historic South Side neighborhood

"Streets of Bronzeville" app offers 5 walking tours
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new app just launched this weekend helps you explore a South Side neighborhood.

Developed by five South Side high school students, the "Streets of Bronzeville" app offers five distinct walking tours through the neighborhood.

Each of those tours focuses on Bronzeville's rich history, and highlights area businesses.

"My tour is called Bronzeville Memories, because this is where I grew up at, partly. I had to move, because of the bad neighborhood, but over the years Bronzeville started to get more better than it was back in those days, and my tour is on 51st and State. That's where my tour starts," said app developer Shanayia Rule.

The app was launched Sunday with a party at the Bronzeville Community Clubhouse. You can find it right now wherever you get your apps.

May 22, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

