Streets around Grant Park closed for this weekend's Shamrock Shuffle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Spring, as well as the running season, kicks off this weekend with the return of the Shamrock Shuffle.

Some streets around Grant Park are already closed as crews set up for Sunday's 8K race.

The race is back offline after last year's event was held virtually due to the pandemic -- runners are back on an actual course.

If you're planning on driving downtown be prepared for some delays.

Expect closures along Balbo from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting tomorrow and rolling closures along the course Sunday morning.