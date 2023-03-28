Street racing blamed for crash that left woman dead in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police say street racing is to blame for a deadly hit-and-run in Waukegan over the weekend.

Officers say the drivers of a black 2004 Acura and another car started racing each other at Lewis Avenue and York House Road, when the Acura hit a third car – a silver Volkswagen – at Lewis Avenue and Bonnie Brook Lane.

Police said video evidence showed the Volkswagen did not make a complete stop upon entering the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Bonnie Brook Lane – instead stopping in the intersection and getting hit by the speeding Acura.

The 44-year-old driver of the Volkswagen, Ana Garibay of Waukegan, was killed in the crash. She was pronounced dead in the scene.

The front passenger in the car Garibay was driving, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with a broken hip, broken left arm, broken pelvis, broken right foot, and pancreatic laceration – and she was expected to be transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The rear left passenger, a juvenile, was flown to Advocate Lutheran General with a broken femur. The rear right passenger, also a juvenile, was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan with unspecified injuries.

An autopsy by the Lake County Coroner's office determined Garibay died of blunt force injuries in the crash.

Garibay was not involved in any street racing.

The driver of the Acura, a 20-year-old man, was taken into police custody on charges of driving on a suspended license – and later released. He also provided a blood and urine sample that are pending lab results – but there were no initial indications he was under the influence, police said.

The driver of the other car involved in the racing got away.