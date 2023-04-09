Caught on camera: Illegal car meetup on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday night was a late night for some people living on Chicago's Near North Side. Video shows what appears to be an illegal street car meetup right outside their homes on the corner of Wells and Oak.

Images of the incident were posted on TikTok overnight. It runs just under a minute but gives a good idea of the chaos that unfolded.

"One of these meet ups are going on right now where people do donuts in the middle of the intersection. It's very dangerous," someone can be heard saying in the video.

And it certainly did become a dangerous situation. Later in the video shows a vehicle doing donuts make contact with one of the spectators.

According to the TikTok user, it all unfolded at around 11 p.m.

There was even an officer that responded to the scene that appeared to just idle and not engage with the crowd.

Nearly 24 hours later remnants of those tires' marks reamined at the intersection.

While these meetups are nothing new to the city--as CBS 2 has covered numerous illegal street racing incidents over the years, some even fatal--one resident said this is not a regular thing to see in this neighborhood.

"I don't know why the policeman did not intervene. I don't really know, but it's really bad to have this happen here. It was bad when it happened in the South Loop," said Regan Burke.

CBS 2 reached out to CPD to get more information on this incident. According to them, a call was made to report the incident, but a report was never filed because nobody was at the scene at the time officers arrived.