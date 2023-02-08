2 charged in August street race that killed woman near Midway Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men have been arrested in connection with an illegal street race that turned deadly last summer near Midway International Airport, when one of them ran over a 40-year-old woman while going more than 100 mph.

Aaron Guerrero, 27, is charged with aggravated street racing and reckless homicide. Noe Garcia, 36, is charged with aggravated street racing.

Chicago police reports state the two were racing side-by-side in Chevrolet Corvettes near 65th and Cicero in the Clearing neighborhood on Aug. 28, when Guerrero hit Shawman Meireis, as she was crossing the street.

Guerrero was driving 103 mph just seconds before hitting Meireis, police said.

Meireis was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she died.

Guerrero's bond was set at $100,000 during his first court appearance on Wednesday. Garcia's bond information was not immediately available.