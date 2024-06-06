Street closures for NASCAR Chicago Street Race to begin on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A month ahead of the return of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race to downtown Chicago, the first in a series of street closures will begin on Monday, as crews begin setting up the racecourse and grandstands in Grant Park.

The second NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be held on July 6 and 7 in Grant Park. While the combined setup and breakdown time last year amounted to 25 days of various street closures, this year will require only 19 days of preparation and breakdown.

On Monday, Ida B. Wells Drive will be closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive, starting at 12:01 a.m., to allow crews to begin building the main viewing areas for the race. Limited parking restrictions also will be put into place along southbound Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo drives.

Full details on street closures are below:

Pre-race activity in Grant Park

Monday, June 10 : Ida B. Wells Dr. will close from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. starting at 12:01 a.m. to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

: Ida B. Wells Dr. will close from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. starting at 12:01 a.m. to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr. Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20 : Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Ave. from Congress Circle to Jackson Dr.to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled.

: Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Ave. from Congress Circle to Jackson Dr.to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled. Wednesday, June 26 – Beginning at 8 p.m. : Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle.

: Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle. Thursday, June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Curb lane closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

Significant street closures before race weekend

Thursday, June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. Friday, June 28 – Beginning at 8 a.m. Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open).

Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open). Friday, June 28 – Beginning at 7 p.m . Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

. Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. Saturday, June 29 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Southbound lane closure on Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

Southbound lane closure on Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. Monday, July 1 – Beginning at 1 a.m. Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Monday, July 1 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2. Tuesday, July 2 – Beginning at 6 a.m. Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St. Thursday, July 4 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Friday, July 5 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Race weekend street closures on July 6 and July 7

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Reopening Schedule : The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. is set to reopen on Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m. After the event, select streets will gradually reopen.

: The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. is set to reopen on Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m. After the event, select streets will gradually reopen. Priority Streets: The priority streets for reopening are DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Michigan Ave., and Columbus Dr. Other street closures will remain in place until the demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures is completed. Demobilization: Street closures will continue until the track wall, fence, and viewing structures are demobilized. All NASCAR-related demobilization activities are expected to conclude by the end of the day on July 18th.

Streets with local access only for residents, businesses, and their employees

Sidewalks will remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down (June 10 – July 18).

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from 8th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from 13th St. to 16th St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from 14th St. to 16th St.

Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.).

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

Alternative routes available

NOTE: Streets may be closed by the City of Chicago, if deemed necessary.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Northbound will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DuSable Lake Shore Dr. at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr.

To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway (I-55N)/ and merge onto N/DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Exit at 18th Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Southbound will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

In the Loop – the following Streets will remain open: State St., Dearborn St., Clark St., LaSalle St., Wells St., Franklin St., Upper Wacker Dr., Lower Wacker Dr., Randolph St., Washington St., Madison St., Roosevelt Rd. – West of Michigan Ave., 18th St.

City officials said the Chicago Park District will keep more than half of Grant Park open during the event, including during construction and takedown of the racecourse and grandstands. Buckingham Fountain, Butler Field, and Lower Hutchinson Field will be open with "minimal restrictions" amounting to less than one-fifth of event operation days, according to the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

In addition, NASCAR will host free festivals in Butler Field on July 6 and 7, so visitors can learn more about the race. Maggie Daley Park, Cancer Survivor's Garden, and the Museum Campus also will remain open and accessible throughout the event.

For complete details on preparations for the race, NASCAR has posted brochures, maps, and more information at NASCARChicago.com/localinfo/.