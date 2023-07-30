Watch CBS News
Street closures underway ahead of Lollapalooza in Grant Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Lollapalooza street closures underway near Grant Park
Lollapalooza street closures underway near Grant Park 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza 2023 is around the corner, which means street closures around Grant Park have started.

Both Balbo and Jackson were closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Saturday.

You can expect more closures around Columbus and Roosevelt starting Monday.

The giant music festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Streets will stay closed through Monday for clean-up.

July 30, 2023

