Street closures underway ahead of Lollapalooza in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza 2023 is around the corner, which means street closures around Grant Park have started.

Both Balbo and Jackson were closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Saturday.

You can expect more closures around Columbus and Roosevelt starting Monday.

The giant music festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Streets will stay closed through Monday for clean-up.