Street closures for Sunday's Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) – Runners are getting ready to hit the pavement for Sunday's Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon.

Over 7,000 runners representing 48 states and 21 countries are expected to participate in the annual event that celebrates the city's emergence from the winter season.

Participants will meet at Maggie Daley Park with the course beginning on Columbus Drive, south on Monroe Street, and following through the Lakefront Trail.

Runners will receive a medal and t-shirt upon completion. The half marathon starts at 7 a.m., with the 10K following at 7:45 a.m.

Registration is still available for Sunday's race.

During the race, the following roads will be closed and reopened on Sunday:

· Field Boulevard to Columbus; currently closed -- anticipated reopening 5 p.m.

· DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus; closing at 3 a.m., anticipated reopening 2 p.m.

· Randolph to Congress (northbound); closing at 3 a.m., anticipated reopening 2 p.m.

· Randolph to Congress (southbound); closing at 3 a.m., anticipated reopening 12 p.m.

· Congress to Roosevelt (all lanes); closing at 6 a.m., anticipated reopening 9 a.m.

· DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Randolph; closing at 7 a.m., anticipated reopening 12 p.m.

· DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus; closing at 6 a.m., anticipated reopening 12 p.m.