Streamwood store hosting used bicycle sidewalk sale benefiting 'Bikes & Music'

By Jeramie Bizzle

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – As the weather is about to get warmer, many of us will be getting ready to take a bike ride.

If you still need one, a Streamwood bike shop is hosting a used bicycle sidewalk sale.

The money raised will benefit Bikes & Music - a non-profit providing children with opportunities in cycling and music.

The store will also donate 10% of today's sales to the organization.

The event will happen at Never Ending Cycles, located at 1060 E. Schaumburg Rd., from 11 am to 3 p.m.

