Watch CBS News

STREAMING LIVE: Centennial celebration for Mayor Harold Washington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Harold Washington would have turned 100 this coming Friday, and Tuesday also marks 39 years since he was elected mayor of Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide the keynote address. Illinois Lt. Gov. Julia Stratton, U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans, former Ald. Dick Simpson, and top Washington administration legislative aide Jacky Grimshaw will be among the speakers.

Former WBEZ host Richard Steele is the host for the presentation.

First published on April 12, 2022 / 5:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.