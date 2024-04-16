Stray bullet hits window of school on Chicago's Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (CBS) – A stray bullet hit the window of a Chicago school after gunfire erupted Tuesday morning outside Intrinsic School's Belmont campus in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Broken glass covered the ground after Chicago police said a bullet shattered the outer pane of a window.

The bullet did not make it through the second layer of glass.

Intrinsic Schools CEO Melissa Zaikos said no one was hurt and police do not believe the school was the target.