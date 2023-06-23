Watch CBS News
Strawberry Fest in Long Grove kicks off Friday

By Jeramie Bizzle

LONG GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – This weekend you can have a "berry" good time.

The annual Strawberry Fest is back today in Long Grove.

Three days of everything you can think of with strawberries from pies to donuts, you name it - including an ABBA tribute band set for Saturday.

More information on the festival can be found at longgrove.org/festival/strawberry-fest.

