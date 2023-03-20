Stranded Greyhound passengers say there are no drivers for their trips

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Greyhound passengers were stuck at the station in the West Loop on Monday morning, and they might be there for 48 hours or more.

They said the bus company isn't telling them why their trips have been canceled or delayed, or when they'll get on the road.

Greyhound passengers said workers at the ticket counter told them there were no drivers for the buses. When they called a helpline, it rang and rang without an answer. When CBS 2 called, we were put on hold for 30 minutes before someone answered.

"The buses are here, but we have no bus drivers, and I think it's wrong. They should do something for us. They should at least tell us something. I don't think it's fair," Carla Wilson Starks said.

"Even the fact that they cancelled our buses, I understand things happen. Why do I have to call and reschedule myself? Why don't they just send an email, 'here's your new bus route,' blah blah blah; and if then I had a problem with that, I could have contacted them. I mean, I didn't even get an email saying it was cancelled," another Greyhound passenger said.

One passenger said he was told he couldn't get a refund because the first bus on his route left on time.

A Greyhound representative said they will work on getting information as to what's going on.