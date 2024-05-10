Storms north of Chicago start the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance racing our way from Wisconsin will bring scattered rain and a few thunderstorms to the area between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday night.

CBS

The storms are not expected to be severe but may contain lightning and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

The rain will exit the area long before sunrise on Saturday, with a gorgeous weekend expected behind it.

CBS

Gusty winds are in the forecast for Saturday and Mother's Day, eventually pushing Sunday temperatures to 80 degrees.

CBS 2 issued a weather alert on Monday for rain and thunderstorms that will likely interfere with your evening commute. Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding.

Tonight: Quick round of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 51

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a sprinkle possible. Windy. High: 69

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated sprinkles. High: 80