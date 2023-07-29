Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms bear down on Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area was under threat of severe weather Friday night.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook, DuPage, and Kane counties until 8:15 p.m. Storms could include winds up to 60 miles per hour, and half-dollar-sized hail is possible.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon said the likely window for strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the area is between 7 p.m. and midnight.

These are moisture-loaded, slow-moving storms. All weather hazards are possible this evening: damaging winds and large hail will accompany the strongest cells.

Flash flooding is possible with the slow movement of the storms. Storms may "train," creating a flood threat.

CBS 2 is also keeping an eye out for any storms to rotate.

Still, later on Saturday, the skies are expected to clear with cooler air coming in compared to the past several days of very high temperatures.

