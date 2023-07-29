Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms bear down on Chicago area

By Albert Ramon, Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe weather Friday night
Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe weather Friday night 03:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area was under threat of severe weather Friday night.

watch.png
CBS

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook, DuPage, and Kane counties until 8:15 p.m. Storms could include winds up to 60 miles per hour, and half-dollar-sized hail is possible.

headlines-with-future-radar.png
CBS

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon said the likely window for strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the area is between 7 p.m. and midnight.

10pm.png
CBS
midnight.png
CBS

These are moisture-loaded, slow-moving storms. All weather hazards are possible this evening: damaging winds and large hail will accompany the strongest cells.

severe-threat.png
CBS

Flash flooding is possible with the slow movement of the storms. Storms may "train," creating a flood threat. 

CBS 2 is also keeping an eye out for any storms to rotate.

Still, later on Saturday, the skies are expected to clear with cooler air coming in compared to the past several days of very high temperatures.

weekend.png
CBS
7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 7:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.