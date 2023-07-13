Storms ground flights, crowds take cover at O'Hare International Airport

Storms cause chaos at Chicago airports as passengers forced to seek shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tornadoes spotted near O'Hare International Airport sent a multitude of travelers into the moving walkway between the United Terminal.

Current look at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Shelter in place for several tornadoes! Stay safe out there🤍 pic.twitter.com/Tb8cCEd1uY — Hannah Follman (@HannahFollmanTV) July 13, 2023

When she took this video, Hannah Follman, a morning reporter for FOX59/CBS4 Indianapolis, was trying to catch a flight to London. She was on the plane when officials ordered everybody off to take shelter as a tornado was spotted nearby.

"It was definitely a crazy flight," Follman said. "We had actually already boarded the airplane before the tornadoes were in the area."

She said the pilot had hoped to beat the weather. Then just a few minutes later, a flight attendant told everybody to get off the plane immediately and seek shelter.

Crowds of travelers take shelter in the walkway between United Airlines two terminals at O'Hare. Myriah Anderson

The flight attendant said, "Everyone get your belongings, you need to get off the plane immediately," Follman said. "It was just a rush."

Follman said it took about 15 to 20 minutes to get everybody into a safe place. Aside from a few moments of pushing and shoving, the crowd was generally well-behaved.

CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez also spoke with one passenger who was stuck on the tarmac for two hours as the storm rolled through.

"Some people yelling, pretty crabby," said Reese Stanford. "I think overall, people were pretty good, but I think it was just that concern of we're sitting out in the open and everyone else has evacuated."

CBS 2 was told passengers who were already boarded were eventually given the choice to get off the plane. Many of them like Stanford missed their connecting flights due to the delays.

As of 9 p.m., there were 333 flights canceled on Wednesday at O'Hare and 35 at Midway.