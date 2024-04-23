Storms firing up for Chicago area Tuesday evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Isolated storms are firing up over the area Tuesday evening as a disturbance moves toward the Great Lakes.

While some areas will remain dry, there is a 1 out of 5 risk of hail from a few strong storms.

Overnight, a cold front blows through from the north dropping temperatures significantly on Wednesday. While suburbs will rise into the 50s with afternoon sun, lakefront communities will hold in the 40s all day – with wind chills in the 30s.

Patchy frost and a rural light freeze are possible on Wednesday night as winds relax.

A stormier weather pattern is expected this weekend with on-and-off rounds of rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. While it will not be a washout all weekend, some storms may be severe -- especially on Sunday. Seven-day rainfall totals may reach 2-3 inches in some areas.

Tonight: Isolated storms exit. Colder and windy. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Afternoon sun. Much colder. Windy. High: 47

Thursday: Mild sun. High: 58