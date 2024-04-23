Watch CBS News
Weather

Storms firing up for Chicago area Tuesday evening

By David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Isolated storms are firing up over the area Tuesday evening as a disturbance moves toward the Great Lakes. 

tuesday-evening-0423.png
CBS 2

While some areas will remain dry, there is a 1 out of 5 risk of hail from a few strong storms.

severe-storm-threat-0423.png
CBS 2

Overnight, a cold front blows through from the north dropping temperatures significantly on Wednesday. While suburbs will rise into the 50s with afternoon sun, lakefront communities will hold in the 40s all day – with wind chills in the 30s.

highs-tomorrow-0423.png
CBS 2

Patchy frost and a rural light freeze are possible on Wednesday night as winds relax.

A stormier weather pattern is expected this weekend with on-and-off rounds of rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. While it will not be a washout all weekend, some storms may be severe -- especially on Sunday. Seven-day rainfall totals may reach 2-3 inches in some areas.

7day-0423.png
CBS 2

Tonight: Isolated storms exit. Colder and windy. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Afternoon sun. Much colder. Windy. High: 47

Thursday: Mild sun. High: 58

First published on April 23, 2024 / 4:09 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.