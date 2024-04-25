Storm system starts the weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds are turning back to the southeast ahead of the next approaching storm.

This will keep temperatures milder overnight into Friday morning, with no frost nor freeze risk expected.

While there may be a few sun breaks early Friday morning, the rest of the day will be gray.

Light to moderate rain spreads across the area by early afternoon, with periods of rain continuing at times Friday night.

Saturday appears to be the driest day of the weekend, with high temperatures soaring to 80 degrees and only an isolated late-day storm.

However, numerous scattered storms redeveloped over the Chicago area late Saturday night and Sunday, producing periods of heavy rain.

Following our recent chill, it appears warmer than normal temperatures that begin this weekend will continue all of next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. It's not as cold. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain late. Windy. High: 62

Saturday: Warm and windy. A few isolated storms. High: 80