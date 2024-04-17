Storm chances Wednesday morning in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy morning is ahead.

A few more gusty showers may develop along a cold front between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

A windy afternoon is ahead with west winds gusting 40 to 45 miles per hour. Winds will eventually ease up by the evening hours.

The rain break is temporary with another system bringing showers back to the area on Thursday. Temperatures cool to the 50s for week's end.

Cooler in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday with a frost/freeze potential Saturday night, for areas away from the lake.