Stolen vehicle crashes into Saint Sabina bus carrying children's choir

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are trying to find the four men who were in the stolen Dodge Durango that crashed into a Saint Sabina bus that was carrying a children's church choir.

The crash happened just after 10 Saturday morning near 79th and Vincennes.

Police say after the crash, four men with handguns got out of the SUV and ran off.

Four adult passengers from the bus were taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The children on the bus will be celebrated during mass at Saint Sabina Sunday morning.