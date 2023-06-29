Jewelry stolen from woman's car while she stops at post office in Mount Prospect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- She was trying to transfer her precious family jewelry from one bank to another, when a criminal stole it.

Police in Mount Prospect said the victim had just taken the expensive items out of her safe deposit bank at the Chase Bank on Elmhurst Road last Thursday, planning to transfer them to another bank safe deposit box closer to home, when she stopped at a post office around 11:10 a.m.

Her doors were locked, but when she returned to her car about 20 minutes later, a window was smashed, and the bag with all the jewelry was gone.

The victim told police no one knew she was going to be transferring the jewelry to another safe deposit box. Police said they are going to check surveillance video from the bank and the post office.