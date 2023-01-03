Stolen construction equipment found in Englewood warehouse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating after hundreds of thousands of dollars of stolen construction equipment was found in a warehouse in Englewood.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports construction equipment missing since 2020 up until a couple weeks ago was found inside the warehouse at 58th and Lafayette.

The value of that equipment ranges from $300,000 to $500,000, according to construction equipment owners who are at the nearby police station, trying to recover their stolen property.

One owner said his stolen equipment had a tracker that he used to find his property. When he got to the warehouse to check it out Tuesday morning, he set off a burglar alarm, bringing police to the scene, when he informed them of the stolen goods.

Police confirmed officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the warehouse shortly before 9 a.m., and a 62-year-old man at the scene told them someone had stolen construction equipment from him, and the property was found in the building.

Police were questioning a person of interest on Tuesday.

Owners said the equipment was stolen from the south suburbs, including Harvey and Country Club Hills. They recently learned it was inside the warehouse in Englewood.

Chicago police remained at the scene, trying to sort things out, determine who the equipment belongs to, and figure out if the building's owner was aware of what was being stored there.

One owner said his stolen equipment was nearly $100,000 in value.