Stolen car being pursued by police causes crashes, panic on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people in a stolen car led police on a chase through the city's South Side Monday night, causing several crashes and chaos on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, it was a terrifying moment for many on the Dan Ryan when a white Infiniti came crashing into another vehicle at 79th Street. Four people were inside the stolen car at the time – and Illinois State Police they might have been involved in another crime earlier in the day in Chicago.

State police said Chicago Police were pursuing the car along the Dan Ryan, but in the process, it crashed into another vehicle – a black Honda sport-sport-utility vehicle – in the inbound lanes.

"When she called me, she's like, 'I've been hit. I have no idea what's going on. I'm sideways in the expressway," said Joe Sislow, the husband of the woman who had been driving the Honda. "So the ambulance checked her out, and said that she seems OK."

Everyone in the stolen white Infiniti took off running, and remained on the run late Monday night.