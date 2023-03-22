Watch CBS News
3 people in custody after possible stolen car runs red light, slams into police SUV in Rogers Park

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two Chicago police officers were injured after a possible stolen car struck their SUV in Rogers Park. 

Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Pratt Boulevard. Video shows the police car in the intersection, waiting to turn onto Sheridan Road. 

Officers said the car ran a red light and crashed into them. 

Three people were taken into custody, including a female suspect who was taken to St. Francis Hospital. 

The officers have been released from the hospital. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on March 22, 2023 / 5:36 AM

