3 people in custody after possible stolen car runs red light, slams into police SUV in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two Chicago police officers were injured after a possible stolen car struck their SUV in Rogers Park.
Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Pratt Boulevard. Video shows the police car in the intersection, waiting to turn onto Sheridan Road.
Officers said the car ran a red light and crashed into them.
Three people were taken into custody, including a female suspect who was taken to St. Francis Hospital.
The officers have been released from the hospital.
Police are investigating.
