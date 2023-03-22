3 people in custody after possible stolen car runs red light, slams into police SUV in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two Chicago police officers were injured after a possible stolen car struck their SUV in Rogers Park.

Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Pratt Boulevard. Video shows the police car in the intersection, waiting to turn onto Sheridan Road.

Officers said the car ran a red light and crashed into them.

Three people were taken into custody, including a female suspect who was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

The officers have been released from the hospital.

Police are investigating.