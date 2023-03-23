Stolen car crashes into garage, damaging 3 other vehicles in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – A car stolen from Wisconsin smashes into a garage - taking out three cars at a home in Crystal Lake early Monday morning.

The crash left a massive hole in Danielle Irwin's garage.

Crystal Lake police say they tried to stop a black Chrysler sedan, but it sped off - eventually crashing into the garage on Lincoln Parkway.

Tire tracks can be seen across the lawn of the home.

The stolen car hit three cars – including Irwin's, her son's, and her neighbor's. However, she's grateful her car stopped it from going through the other wall of the garage – which leads into a basement bedroom where her son was sleeping.

Irwin is angry the thieves got away because she says she doesn't have the money to pay her deductible and it will be expensive to replace things.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crystal Lake police.