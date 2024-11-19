1 dead, 5 injured when stolen car crashes into pole on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed and four others were injured when a stolen car crashed into a pole Tuesday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said a white Chrysler 300 was headed south in the 7700 block of South Vincennes Avenue around 2:10 a.m., when it struck a pole. Firefighters had to cut the top of the car off to get everyone out.

A rear passenger in the Chrysler, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, suffered a broken leg and hip, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

An unidentified male passenger, who was not cooperating with police, suffered a broken leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man suffered cuts and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 22-year-old man in the car was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

Police said the Chrysler had been reported stolen, and weapons were recovered from inside the vehicle. Charges were pending Tuesday morning.